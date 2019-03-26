Lightwave Logic Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held in Englewood, Colorado on May 16, 2019

ENGLEWOOD, CO, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), developer of Faster by Design™ extremely high-speed photonic devices and Perkinamine™ electro-optical polymer materials for applications in high-speed fiber-optic data communications and telecommunications, announced today that the Company has scheduled its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders to be held in Englewood, Colorado on May 16, 2019.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Where: Hilton Denver Inverness, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood, Colorado 80112

When: Thursday, May 16, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Mountain Time)

For those who are unable to attend the meeting, a live feed and recording of management’s financial and technical update including audio and slide presentation will be made available via the company website.

For more information about Lightwave Logic, please visit the Company’s website at lightwavelogic.com.

Powered by Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals.

