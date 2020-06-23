Log in
LILIS ENERGY INC (LLEX)

LILIS ENERGY INC

(LLEX)
News 
News

Lilis Energy : Thinking about buying stock in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, TOP Ships, Lilis Energy, Seanergy Maritime Holdings, or Plug Power?

06/23/2020

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SNSS, TOPS, LLEX, SHIP, and PLUG.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-sunesis-pharmaceuticals-top-ships-lilis-energy-seanergy-maritime-holdings-or-plug-power-301082045.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news on LILIS ENERGY INC
10:31aLILIS ENERGY : Thinking about buying stock in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, TOP Ships..
PR
06/08LILIS ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
05/14LILIS ENERGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08LILIS ENERGY, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30LILIS ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
04/30Lilis Energy Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
GL
04/30LILIS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
04/21LILIS ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
04/21Lilis Energy Receives Additional Extension on Final Borrowing Base Deficiency..
GL
04/15LILIS ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
