Limbach : Announces Certain Preliminary Expected Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) today
announced that the Company expects to report financial results for the
year ended December 31, 2018 within its previously announced guidance
ranges for both Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. Revenue is expected to be
at the top end of the range of $530 million and $550 million. Net income
(loss) is expected to be between ($1.5) million and ($1.9) million and
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the middle of the range of $8
million and $10 million.
The estimated full year results are preliminary and unaudited and
subject to the completion and finalization of fourth-quarter and
year-end financial and accounting procedures, and reflect management’s
estimate based solely upon information available to management as of the
date of this press release. Further information learned during that
completion and finalization may alter the final results. The preliminary
estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full year financial
statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting
principles in the United States of America.
The Company also announced that it needs additional time to file its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018[, in
order to reflect in the Form 10-K the Company’s refinancing of its
credit agreement, which is expected to be completed in the coming days].
As a result, the Company expects to file a Form 12b-25 with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the filing deadline for its
Form 10-K and to file the Form 10-K with the allowable extension period.
The Company intends to issue and earnings release and host a conference
call to discuss its results and will announce the date of the release
and conference call in the coming days.
The Company also reports that aggregate backlog at December 31, 2018 was
$559.7 million, compared with $487.5 million at September 30, 2018 and
$461.4 million at December 31, 2017. Backlog at December 31, 2018
consisted of $54.2 million of Service segment work and $505.5 million of
Construction segment work. Limbach expects approximately 60% of current,
construction backlog to be recognized as revenue in the current fiscal
year.
Management Commentary
Charlie Bacon, CEO of Limbach, commented, “We are in the very late
stages of negotiating a refinancing package that we hope to complete
before filing our Form 10-K. I am also pleased to report our preliminary
2018 results, which include solid top-line growth. Eight of our ten
business units recorded revenue growth, with seven of the ten delivering
strong EBIT-level profitability. I look forward to reporting our full
financial results very soon and discussing those results on our
conference call the following morning.”
About Limbach
Founded in 1901, Limbach is the 9th largest mechanical
systems solutions firm in the United States as determined by Engineering
News Record. Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with
an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and
mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of
commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than
1,800 employees in 14 offices throughout the United States. The
Company’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and
engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and
maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for
building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy
service companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for
future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, Adjusted
EBITDA, revenues, expenses, capital expenditures or other future
financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations
or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding entry
into a new credit agreement, the timing of the recognition of backlog as
revenue, the timing of the completion of projects in the Mid-Atlantic
branch, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, the ability of the
Company to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs
in its Mid-Atlantic branch, and the ability of the Company to enter into
a restructured credit agreement with its existing lenders and to
refinance its existing credit facilities on favorable terms or at all.
These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words
“may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,”
“plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These
forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as
of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and
uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly,
forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our
views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation
to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances
after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable
securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially
different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking
statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K,
as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are
available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov),
for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any
forward-looking statements in this press release.
* Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted
EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense,
interest expense, and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact
of, when applicable, other non-cash items or expenses that are unusual
or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating
results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors
to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the
current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations
that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We
understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities
analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of
financial performance and to compare our performance with the
performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing
our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this
data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in
accordance with GAAP. With respect to projected fiscal year 2018
Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without
unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low
visibility with respect to taxes and other items, which are excluded
from Adjusted EBITDA. The Company expects the variability of this item
to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact
on future GAAP financial results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005971/en/