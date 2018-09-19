Limbach : to Acquire Toledo, OH-based Dunbar Mechanical, Inc.

Acquisition Expected to Reinforce Limbach’s Presence in Growing
Midwestern Markets
Conference Call Scheduled For 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, September 20, 2018
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach”), a leading national
design/build mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor and services
firm with headquarters in Pittsburgh, today announced it has entered
into a definitive agreement to acquire Dunbar Mechanical, Inc.
(“Dunbar”) from its stockholders for an enterprise value of
approximately $20.2 million.
Dunbar is a privately-owned provider of mechanical construction services
in Toledo, Ohio and the surrounding region. Dunbar supports the
maintenance and growth capital project needs of regional industrial
customers, and also provides new construction and renovation services
for customers in the education, healthcare and general institutional
markets. Dunbar’s strong local and regional relationships with facility
owners drive significant owner-direct small project and special project
work, in addition to Dunbar’s large project capabilities. Limbach and
Dunbar have side-by-side experience working together since 2016, most
notably on one of the largest healthcare projects ever built in the
Toledo area.
The acquisition of Dunbar reinforces Limbach’s position as a dominant
mechanical services firm in the Ohio market, and provides a substantial
industrial resume from which Limbach intends to further develop its
industrial capabilities nationwide. Limbach will further support
Dunbar’s growth by leveraging its robust corporate platform, including
the design and engineering capabilities of LEDS, Limbach Engineering &
Design Services.
On an annualized basis, Dunbar is expected to contribute revenue of
approximately $75 million initially. In addition to Dunbar’s
owner-direct work, which constitutes a significant portion of its annual
revenue with margins similar to Limbach’s service segment, the company
maintains a mechanical service division with a significant maintenance
base and revenue from associated pull-through and spot repair work.
Subject to the terms and conditions of the purchase agreement, Limbach
has agreed to acquire Dunbar for a purchase price of $20.2 million,
comprised of $4.0 million of LMB common stock, which is approximately
402,000 shares and a $3.6 million subordinated seller note with a
two-year maturity and $12.6 million in cash, subject to adjustment as
set forth in the purchase agreement. The cash portion of the
consideration is expected to be funded through new term loan borrowings
under the Company’s existing senior credit facility.
“We are excited to announce our acquisition of Dunbar,” said Charlie
Bacon, President and CEO of Limbach. “As we have reported previously,
our focus has been heavily-weighted toward companies we know well.
Dunbar is one such example as we have successfully partnered with it for
the past two years and believe the corporate culture there will
facilitate a seamless transition. In addition to knowing the business
over this period of time, the acquisition of Dunbar’s resume of
industrial projects brings us a much stronger presence in the expanding
industrial and manufacturing sector, a sector which is experiencing
significant growth driven by a favorable energy environment and tax
environment following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
legislation in December of 2017.”
Mr. Bacon continued, “Dunbar is a family business with a sterling
reputation. Among the many aspects of the acquisition that excite me, I
am very pleased to note that Erik Dunbar, a third-generation Dunbar
family member, will stay with us to run the business unit along with his
team of excellent, long-tenured executives and a terrific group of staff
members that have made the Dunbar business successful. We look forward
to welcoming the new members of our Limbach family.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including a
condition that Limbach secures the requisite debt financing, and is
expected to close within 60 days.
|
Conference Call Details
|
Date:
|
|
|
Thursday, September 20, 2018
|
Time:
|
|
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|
Domestic callers:
|
|
|
(866) 604-1698
|
International callers:
|
|
|
(201) 389-0844
|
|
|
|
Access by Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the
“Investor Relations” section of LMB’s website at www.limbachinc.com
or by clicking on the conference call link: Limbach
- Dunbar Acquisition Conference Call. An audio replay of the call
will be archived on the Company’s website for 365 days.
About Limbach
Founded in 1901, Limbach is the 10th largest mechanical
systems solutions firm in the United States in 2017 as determined by Engineering
News Record. Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with
an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and
mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of
commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than
1,500 employees in 14 offices throughout the United States. Limbach’s
full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering
through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance,
position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building
owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service
companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for
future events, including, without limitation, our future financial or
business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial
condition. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include
the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,”
“estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar
expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information
available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of
risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong.
These risks include, among others, our inability to complete the
proposed acquisition due to, among other things, inability to secure the
requisite financing, and our inability to recognize the anticipated
benefits of the proposed acquisition. Accordingly, forward-looking
statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any
subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable
securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially
different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking
statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K,
which is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov),
for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any
forward-looking statements in this press release.
