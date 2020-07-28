Log in
Limbach : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/28/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Company to hold conference call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced the Company will be releasing its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Company will also be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:00 am EDT. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Bacon and Chief Financial Officer Jayme Brooks will host the call.

Conference Call Details

 

Date:

Friday, August 14, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT

 

 

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

 

Domestic callers:

866-604-1698

International Callers:

201-389-0844

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of Limbach’s website at www.limbachinc.com or by clicking on the conference call https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/39973/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Limbach

Founded in 1901, Limbach is the 12th largest mechanical systems solutions firm in the United States as determined by Engineering News Record. Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,500 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, backlog, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding the timing of the recognition of backlog as revenue, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, and the ability of the Company to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs in various business units. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
