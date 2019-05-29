Limbach : to Webcast Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 30, 2019

CEO Charlie Bacon to Provide General Corporate Update Following Formal Meeting

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced the Company will webcast its Annual Meeting which will include a general investor presentation by CEO Charlie Bacon. Participants will be able to view and listen to the webcast, which will include the formal Annual Meeting session and will be followed by the general presentation, including the accompanying slides.

Conference Call Details Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Dial-In Numbers: Domestic callers: (866) 604-1698 International callers: (201) 389-0844

The webcast will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of LMB’s website at www.limbachinc.com or by clicking on the conference call https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/30616/indexl.html. An audio replay of the presentation will be archived on the Company’s website.

Founded in 1901, Limbach is the 9th largest mechanical systems solutions firm in the United States as determined by Engineering News Record. Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 14 offices throughout the United States. The Company’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018, which is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

