Limbach : to Webcast Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 30, 2019

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced the
Company will webcast its Annual Meeting which will include a general
investor presentation by CEO Charlie Bacon. Participants will be able to
view and listen to the webcast, which will include the formal Annual
Meeting session and will be followed by the general presentation,
including the accompanying slides.
|
|
Conference Call Details
|
Date:
|
|
Thursday, May 30, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|
Domestic callers:
|
|
(866) 604-1698
|
International callers:
|
|
(201) 389-0844
Access by Webcast
The webcast will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via
the “Investor Relations” section of LMB’s website at www.limbachinc.com
or by clicking on the conference call https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/30616/indexl.html.
An audio replay of the presentation will be archived on the Company’s
website.
About Limbach
Founded in 1901, Limbach is the 9th largest mechanical
systems solutions firm in the United States as determined by Engineering
News Record. Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with
an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and
mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of
commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than
1,700 employees in 14 offices throughout the United States. The
Company’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and
engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and
maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for
building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy
service companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for
future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, Adjusted
EBITDA, revenues, expenses, capital expenditures or other future
financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations
or financial condition. These statements may be preceded by, followed by
or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,”
“should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar
expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information
available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of
risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong.
Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not
undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be
required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of
known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or
performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied
by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 10-K filed
on April 2, 2018, which is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov),
for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any
forward-looking statements in this presentation.
