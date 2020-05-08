Log in
Limelight : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

05/08/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:

  • Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Call
    Virtual Investor Conference Call: Wednesday, May 13, 2020
  • 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
    Virtual Conference
    1x1 Conference Calls: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
  • Cowen Virtual Presentation Series - 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
    Virtual Conference
    Fireside Chat: Thursday, May 28, 2020
  • Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Calls
    1x1 Conference Calls: Thursday, June 4, 2020

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 233 M
EBIT 2020 -10,8 M
Net income 2020 -11,1 M
Finance 2020 40,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -59,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -823x
EV / Sales2020 2,37x
EV / Sales2021 2,06x
Capitalization 591 M
Chart LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limelight Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,10  $
Last Close Price 4,94  $
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Lento President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter D. Amaral Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Carney Vice President-Operations
Sajid Malhotra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David C. Peterschmidt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.21.08%591
ACCENTURE-11.14%119 194
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.56%107 639
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.96%93 639
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.33%63 508
VMWARE, INC.-12.18%55 721
