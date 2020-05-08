Limelight : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:

Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Call

Virtual Investor Conference Call: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Virtual Conference

1x1 Conference Calls: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Cowen Virtual Presentation Series - 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Calls

1x1 Conference Calls: Thursday, June 4, 2020

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

