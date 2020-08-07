Log in
Limelight : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

08/07/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:

  • Cowen Virtual Presentation Series - 2020 Communications Infrastructure Summit
    • Virtual 1x1 meetings and Fireside Chat: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
  • Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
    • Virtual 1x1 meetings and Presentation: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
  • Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference
    • Virtual 1x1 meetings: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2020 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 236 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,54 M - -
Net cash 2020 32,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -82,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 789 M 789 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 96,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,86 $
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Lento President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter D. Amaral Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Carney Vice President-Operations
Daniel Richard Boncel Chief Financial Officer
David C. Peterschmidt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.58.33%789
ACCENTURE9.65%146 891
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.77%115 605
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.91%112 320
VMWARE, INC.-4.91%60 486
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-20.96%58 699
