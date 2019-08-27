Limelight Networks :, Inc. to Hold Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) today announced it will hold its analyst and investor day on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at its Corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The event begins at 8:30am PDT until noon. Topics will include:

Limelight strategy to address the market opportunity

View into our long term goals and related investments

Near-term objectives

The event will provide an opportunity to interact with management and include a tour of the new facilities.

Registration is required. Please call or write Veronica Bracker to confirm a spot.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW) a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005745/en/