Limelight Networks :, Inc. to Hold Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

0
08/27/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) today announced it will hold its analyst and investor day on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at its Corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The event begins at 8:30am PDT until noon. Topics will include:

  • Limelight strategy to address the market opportunity
  • View into our long term goals and related investments
  • Near-term objectives

The event will provide an opportunity to interact with management and include a tour of the new facilities.

Registration is required. Please call or write Veronica Bracker to confirm a spot.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW) a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
