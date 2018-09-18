Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Limelight Networks, Inc.    LLNW

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. (LLNW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Limelight : New Realtime Streaming Service from Limelight Networks Wins TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Breakthrough technology makes sub-second global video delivery and interactive data integration possible

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced it won the TVBEurope Best of Show Award for Delivery at IBC 2018 for its new Limelight Realtime Streaming sub-second live video streaming service.

Limelight Realtime Streaming is the industry’s first globally scalable, sub-second live video streaming solution that’s natively supported by major browsers and devices. The new service also supports integrated realtime data, making it possible to create interactive live online experiences.

Streams of live events are typically delayed from the broadcast feed by 30 seconds or more. This often results in poor viewing experiences, loss of reputation when viewers publicly express displeasure, and ultimate loss of revenue. Limelight Realtime Streaming enables organizations to stream live video from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in less than a second, providing online viewers with the same experience enjoyed by broadcast viewers. The solution leverages the industry-standard WebRTC video format and Limelight’s global edge network to deliver scalable, broadcast-quality, realtime video streaming that can be viewed in all major web browsers without the need for special software or plug-ins.

The TVBEurope Best-of-Show Awards 2018 recognize achievement in the production, management, and delivery of today's media content at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam.

“Our team worked hard to make sub-second live streaming at scale possible worldwide and it’s fantastic to be recognized for this innovation by TVBEurope,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice President of Product Strategy at Limelight Networks. “Limelight Realtime Streaming solves challenges faced across industries such as broadcasters, surveillance, gaming and more, and we’re excited to see it receiving such a positive reaction from both our industry and customers.”

About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
09:01aLIMELIGHT : New Realtime Streaming Service from Limelight Networks Wins TVBEurop..
BU
09/17LIMELIGHT : Wins IABM BaM™ Award for Breakthrough Realtime Streaming Servi..
BU
09/13LIMELIGHT : SAVE THE DATE - Limelight Networks, Inc. to Host Conference Call and..
BU
09/13LIMELIGHT : Announces Breakthrough in Interactive Realtime Video Streaming
BU
09/05LIMELIGHT : and Linode Join Forces to Enable Low Latency Edge Applications
BU
08/28LIMELIGHT : DIMOBA Selects Limelight Networks for Live Streaming Experiences for..
BU
07/25LIMELIGHT : DAZN Raises the Bar for Sports Streaming Video to Millions of Fans W..
BU
07/25FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : Limelight Networks' Revenue Jumped 11%; Adj..
AC
07/20LIMELIGHT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
07/19LIMELIGHT NETWORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Limelight Networks wins IABM BaM award for breakthrough realtime streaming se.. 
09/07LIMELIGHT NETWORKS : No Longer Flying Under The Radar 
08/27Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/27/2018) 
08/27Limelight Networks +9.8% as Craig-Hallum sees heavy OTT upside 
08/23Limelight Networks +6% on addition to B. Riley list 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 203 M
EBIT 2018 17,0 M
Net income 2018 11,5 M
Finance 2018 41,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 40,71
P/E ratio 2019 71,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 565 M
Chart LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limelight Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Lento President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Walter D. Amaral Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Carney Vice President-Operations
Sajid Malhotra Chief Financial Officer
David C. Peterschmidt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.13.83%565
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 391
ACCENTURE11.73%115 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.48%110 026
VMWARE, INC.25.29%66 481
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.83%64 600
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.