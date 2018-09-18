Limelight : New Realtime Streaming Service from Limelight Networks Wins TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC 2018

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced it won the
TVBEurope Best of Show Award for Delivery at IBC 2018 for its new Limelight
Realtime Streaming sub-second live video streaming service.
Limelight Realtime Streaming is the industry’s first globally scalable,
sub-second live video streaming solution that’s natively supported by
major browsers and devices. The new service also supports integrated
realtime data, making it possible to create interactive live online
experiences.
Streams of live events are typically delayed from the broadcast feed by
30 seconds or more. This often results in poor viewing experiences, loss
of reputation when viewers publicly express displeasure, and ultimate
loss of revenue. Limelight Realtime Streaming enables organizations to
stream live video from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in
less than a second, providing online viewers with the same experience
enjoyed by broadcast viewers. The solution leverages the
industry-standard WebRTC video format and Limelight’s global edge
network to deliver scalable, broadcast-quality, realtime video streaming
that can be viewed in all major web browsers without the need for
special software or plug-ins.
The TVBEurope Best-of-Show Awards 2018 recognize achievement in the
production, management, and delivery of today's media content at IBC
2018 in Amsterdam.
“Our team worked hard to make sub-second live streaming at scale
possible worldwide and it’s fantastic to be recognized for this
innovation by TVBEurope,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice President of
Product Strategy at Limelight Networks. “Limelight Realtime Streaming
solves challenges faced across industries such as broadcasters,
surveillance, gaming and more, and we’re excited to see it receiving
such a positive reaction from both our industry and customers.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005226/en/