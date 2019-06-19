Limestone Bancorp, Inc. : Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMST), parent company of Limestone
Bank, announced today that its shareholders elected eight directors,
approved a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the
Company’s executives, and approved a proposal to ratify the appointment
of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
At the meeting, shareholders elected the following as directors to serve
for a one-year term:
-
W. Glenn Hogan – Chairman of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. and CEO of Hogan
Real Estate, a full service commercial real estate development company
headquartered in Louisville, KY
-
Celia P. Catlett – General Counsel of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., a Nasdaq
listed company headquartered in Louisville, KY which operates casual
dining restaurants in the United States and internationally
-
Kevin J. Kooman – a partner with Patriot Financial Partners, L.P., a
private equity fund focused on investing in community banks, thrifts
and other financial service related companies
-
Michael T. Levy – President of Muirfield Insurance LLC of Kentucky, a
Lexington, KY based insurance brokerage firm
-
James M. Parsons – Chief Financial Officer of Ball Homes, LLC, a
residential real estate development firm headquartered in Lexington, KY
-
Bradford T. Ray – Retired Chairman and CEO of Steel Technologies,
Inc., a steel processor
-
Dr. Edmond J. Seifried – Principal of S&B West LLC, a community bank
consulting center in Easton, Pennsylvania, and Professor Emeritus at
Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania
-
John T. Taylor – President and CEO of Limestone Bancorp, and President
and CEO of Limestone Bank
About Limestone Bancorp, Inc.
Limestone Bancorp, Inc.
(NASDAQ: LMST) is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company
which operates banking centers in 12 counties through its wholly-owned
subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank’s markets include metropolitan
Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Henry and
Bullitt, and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank
serves southern and south central Kentucky from banking centers in
Butler, Green, Hart, Edmonson, Barren, Warren, Ohio and Daviess
counties. The Bank also has a banking center in Lexington, Kentucky, the
second largest city in the state. Limestone Bank is a traditional
community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking
products and services.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release
relating to Limestone Bancorp’s plans, objectives, expectations or
future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words
“believe,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“intend,” “objective,” “possible,” “seek,” “plan,” “strive” or similar
words, or negatives of these words, identify forward-looking statements
that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management
believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements
contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be
inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking
statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both
generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and
its subsidiaries operate; competition for the Company’s customers from
other providers of financial services; government legislation and
regulation, which change from time to time and over which the Company
has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes
in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the
Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult
to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. See
Risk Factors outlined in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018.
