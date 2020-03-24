Log in
LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
Limoneira : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/24/2020

On March 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Limoneira Company (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share payable on April 17, 2020, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2020.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (pronounced lē mon´âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 187 M
EBIT 2020 5,10 M
Net income 2020 0,71 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 694x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 248 M
Chart LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Limoneira Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,20  $
Last Close Price 13,87  $
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon E. Kimball Chairman
Alex M. Teague Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Palamountain Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Eric Tovias Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-27.87%248
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-0.20%34 669
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.1.60%22 878
CORTEVA INC0.00%16 881
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED3.17%7 768
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%5 374
