Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Limoneira Company    LMNR

LIMONEIRA COMPANY

(LMNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limoneira : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 9, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Company to Host Conference Call at 1:30 pm Pacific Time

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today it will release financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2020, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on June 9, 2020, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, June 23, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 13704552.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.limoneira.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (pronounced lē mon´âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIMONEIRA COMPANY
04:07pLIMONEIRA : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 9, 2020
BU
04/30LIMONEIRA CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/23LIMONEIRA CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
04/03LIMONEIRA COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/30LIMONEIRA CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24LIMONEIRA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/19LIMONEIRA : to Provide Additional Access Capabilities for Its 2020 Annual Meetin..
BU
03/16LIMONEIRA CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
03/13LIMONEIRA : Provides Additional Information Regarding its March 24, 2020 Annual ..
BU
03/12LIMONEIRA : Announces New $10 Million Share Repurchase Program
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 M
EBIT 2020 -1,75 M
Net income 2020 -4,29 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,36%
P/E ratio 2020 -40,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 227 M
Chart LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Limoneira Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMONEIRA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,80 $
Last Close Price 12,69 $
Spread / Highest target 97,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold S. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon E. Kimball Chairman
Alex M. Teague Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Palamountain Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Eric Tovias Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-34.01%227
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.34.65%36 934
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-20.09%19 983
CORTEVA INC0.00%18 365
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED32.78%10 585
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS4.55%7 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group