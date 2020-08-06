Log in
Linamar : Canadian auto parts maker Linamar posts quarterly loss on pandemic hit

08/06/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

Canada's Linamar Corp on Thursday posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as the auto parts maker grapples with a demand fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spike in coronavirus cases in southern and southwestern U.S. states has cast a shadow over hopes of a faster recovery, though major U.S. automakers are accelerating production after the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

Auto parts suppliers across North America, however, have said they are holding back on hiring and investment because of long-term uncertainty.

Linamar, which supplies parts to General Motors, said it had C$1.1 billion in liquidity, measured in cash, cash equivalents and available credit, as of June 30.

"We are through the toughest part and now laser-focused on restarting..and recovering," Chief Executive Linda Hasenfratz said.

Sales in the company's industrial unit fell 56.7% to C$259.2 million in the second quarter. Transportation sales dropped 55.3% due to customer shutdowns during the pandemic, Linamar said.

Total sales plunged 55.7% to C$923.6 million.

The company's net loss was C$37.9 million ($28.50 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of C$150.2 million, or C$2.28 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3299 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
