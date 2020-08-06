Linamar : Canadian auto parts maker Linamar's cost controls help post smaller loss

Log in
08/06/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Linamar Corp on Thursday posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, as the Canadian auto parts maker kept a tight lid on costs to weather the demand fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which supplies to General Motors, also pointed to a strengthening return in volumes as automotive production in North America and Europe restarted in May.

"We are through the toughest part and now laser-focused on restarting... and recovering," Chief Executive Linda Hasenfratz said.

Still, a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in southern and southwestern U.S. states has cast a shadow over the prospect of a quick recovery in the automotive market.

Sales in the company's industrial unit fell 56.7% to C$259.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, while they dropped 55.3% in its transportation division due to shutdowns during the pandemic.

Total sales plunged 55.7% to C$923.6 million.

The company's net loss was C$37.9 million ($28.50 million), or 58 Canadian cents per share, compared to a net profit of C$150.2 million, or C$2.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 34 Canadian cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimates of a loss of 80 Canadian cents.

The company said it cut capital expenditure by 81% to C$24.0 million in the second quarter and had C$1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and available credit at the end of June 30.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shailesh Kuber)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.10% 26.62 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
LINAMAR CORPORATION 0.26% 42.11 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
Sales 2020 5 675 M 4 262 M 4 262 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 430 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 2 756 M 2 071 M 2 070 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 68,8%
NameTitle
Linda S. Hasenfratz Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Jarrell President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank J. Hasenfratz Chairman
Dale Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Mark Stoddart Non-Independent Director, CTO & EVP-Sales
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINAMAR CORPORATION-18.50%2 075
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-14.47%4 113
PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-29.72%3 106
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.80.95%1 137
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG-14.20%512
UNIPRES CORPORATION-46.95%347
