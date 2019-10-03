Linamar : flags C$1 million/day profit hit from GM strike; shares tumble

GM workers have been on a two-week long strike, forcing the No.1 U.S. automaker to halt production at its pickup and transmission plant in Mexico and crippling its operations across North America.

Linamar said the strike was hurting the automotive market and forecast a decline in the global light vehicle production.

The company, which also supplies equipment to agriculture and construction sectors, said the prolonged U.S.-China trade war coupled with stagnant commodity prices could hurt its sales as farmers delay investment decisions.

