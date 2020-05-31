Log in
Linas : Activity results of three months of year 2020 of company AB “Linas” group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of three months of year 2020 →

05/31/2020 | 03:20am EDT
Activity results of three months of year 2020 of company AB 'Linas' group of companies. AB 'Linas' not audited consolidated interim information of three months of year 2020

On May 29, 2020 AB 'Linas' Board confirmed AB 'Linas' consolidated interim financial reports of three months of year 2020 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

The sales incomes for January-March of year 2020 of AB 'Linas' group of companies made 3.32 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2019 sales incomes were 3.19 mln EUR.

Loss before taxation of the three months of year 2020 of AB 'Linas' group of companies -37.9 thou EUR. Group result for same period of year 2019 - 27.5 thou EUR profit.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB 'Linas' and interim consolidated not audited financial information of three months of year 2020.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE THREE MONTHS OF 2020

AB 'Linas' chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100

Disclaimer

Linas AB published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 07:19:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 13,0 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net income 2019 0,11 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2019 0,07 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,23 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart LINAS AB
Duration : Period :
Linas AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Egidijus Mikeliunas Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vilita Skersiene Director & Head-Administration Division
Virginijus Kundrotas Member-Supervisory Board
Darius Kazlauskas Member-Supervisory Board
Arunas Ketrys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINAS AB0.00%2
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO., LTD72.78%6 439
TEIJIN LIMITED-13.74%3 144
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-21.86%1 892
COATS GROUP PLC-27.75%952
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.10.37%905
