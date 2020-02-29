Log in
Linas : Activity results of twelve months of year 2019 of company AB "Linas" Group of companies. AB "Linas" not audited consolidated interim information of twelve months of year 2019

02/29/2020 | 01:58pm EST
Activity results of twelve months of year 2019 of company AB 'Linas' Group of companies. AB 'Linas' not audited consolidated interim information of twelve months of year 2019

On February 28, 2020 AB 'Linas' Board confirmed AB 'Linas' consolidated interim financial reports of twelve months of year 2019 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

The sales incomes for January-December of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' Group of companies made 12,98 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2018 sales incomes were 12,71 mln EUR.

Profit before taxation of the twelve months of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' group of companies - 0.13 mln EUR. Group result for same period of year 2018 - 0.51 mln EUR profit.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB 'Linas' and interim consolidated not audited financial information of twelve months of year 2019.

2019 twelve months interim information

AB 'Linas' chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100

Disclaimer

Linas AB published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 18:57:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Egidijus Mikeliunas Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Vilita Skersiene Director & Head-Administration Division
Virginijus Kundrotas Member-Supervisory Board
Darius Kazlauskas Member-Supervisory Board
Arunas Ketrys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINAS AB4.21%3
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO., LTD-1.51%3 431
TEIJIN LIMITED-1.56%3 143
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-11.98%2 176
COATS GROUP PLC-20.38%1 086
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.1.32%817
