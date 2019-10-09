Linas : CORRECTION. Activity results of six months of year 2019 of AB “Linas” Group of companies →

9th of October, Wednesday

CORRECTION. Activity results of six months of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' Group of companies. AB 'Linas' not audited consolidated interim information of six months of year 2019

In attached report for six month was corrected Paragraph 8 'Main events of the accounting period'. There were translation mistakes.

On September 30, 2019 AB 'Linas' Board confirmed AB 'Linas' consolidated interim financial reports of six months of year 2019 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc. to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

The sales incomes for the first half of year 2019 of AB 'Linas' group of companies made 6.65 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2018 sales incomes were 6.43 mln EUR.

Profit before taxation of AB 'Linas' group of companies - 0.112 mln EUR. Group's result for same period of year 2018 - 0,337 mln EUR profit..

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB 'Linas' and interim consolidated not audited financial information of six months of year 2019.

Activity results of 6 months of 2019

AB 'Linas' chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100