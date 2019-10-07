Additional information to the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group supplements announcement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is convened 25 October, 2019 and adds the annual information documents for the 2018/2019 financial year, supplementing the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

ENCLOSED:

1. Confirmation of Responsible Persons.

2. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated Annual Report with the corporate governance code for the financial year 2018/2019.

3. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

4. AB Linas Agro Group Company's Audit Committee Activity Report for the financial year 2018/2019.

