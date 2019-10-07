Additional information to the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group
0
10/07/2019 | 10:24am EDT
AB Linas Agro Group supplements announcement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is convened 25 October, 2019 and adds the annual information documents for the 2018/2019 financial year, supplementing the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
ENCLOSED:
1. Confirmation of Responsible Persons.
2. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated Annual Report with the corporate governance code for the financial year 2018/2019.
3. AB Linas Agro Group Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.
4. AB Linas Agro Group Company's Audit Committee Activity Report for the financial year 2018/2019.
Finance Director Tomas Tumėnas Ph. +370 45 507 393