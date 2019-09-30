Log in
LINAS AGRO GROUP

LINAS AGRO GROUP

(LNA1L)
Correction: AB Linas Agro Group investor‘s calendar for the 2019

09/30/2019 | 03:04am EDT


AB Linas Agro Group updates notice on General shareholders meeting date and annual information for 2018/2019 financial year date:

  • Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 41th week of 2019 (07.10.2019 until 11.10.2019);
  • Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 44th week of 2019 (28.10.2019 until 31.10.2019);
  • Annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 44th week of 2019 (28.10.2019 until 31.10.2019);
  • Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2019/2020 will be released on 48th week of 2019 (25.11.2019 until 29.11.2019).

Investor relations specialist Viltė Lukoševičienė
Ph. +370 45 507 346

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (LTL)
Sales 2020 2 117 M
EBIT 2020 36,2 M
Net income 2020 17,3 M
Debt 2020 390 M
Yield 2020 2,21%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 344 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,92  LTL
Last Close Price 2,18  LTL
Spread / Highest target -4,61%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Zubas Chairman-Management Board & Managing Director
Tomas Tumenas Finance Director
Arunas Zubas Member-Management Board
Dainius Pilkauskas Member-Management Board
Andrius Pranckevicius Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINAS AGRO GROUP-1.56%109
NESTLÉ S.A.35.26%313 565
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL38.37%79 881
DANONE30.68%57 006
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-35.32%33 965
GENERAL MILLS40.91%33 163
