Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

11/11/2019 | 12:57pm EST

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln’s results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.

To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at http://www.lincolntech.edu. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 844-413-0946 (domestic) or 216-562-0456 (international) and providing access code 3776467. Please log in or dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at http://www.lincolntech.edu. A replay of the call will also be available for seven days by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and providing access code 3776467.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education and helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults’ degree and diploma programs in five principal areas of study: health sciences, automotive technology, skilled trades, hospitality services and business and information technology. Lincoln has provided the nation’s workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

CONTACT:

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Brian Meyers, CFO
973-736-9340

EVC Group, Inc.
Doug Sherk, dsherk@evcgroup.com
415-652-9100


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 272 M
EBIT 2019 6,84 M
Net income 2019 3,75 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 6,80x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 51,5 M
Chart LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,25  $
Last Close Price 2,04  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott M. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Barry Morrow Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen M. Buchenot Senior Vice President-Campus Operations
Brian K. Meyers CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Valerian J. Thomas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION-40.63%51
TAL EDUCATION GROUP67.13%25 847
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-11.70%4 399
KROTON EDUCACIONAL17.02%3 966
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.9.38%3 885
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 073
