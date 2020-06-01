Lincoln Educational Services : Re-Opens Its Three Connecticut Campuses

WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its campuses, in East Windsor, New Britain, and Shelton, CT. On-site instruction will resume on a limited basis effective Monday, June 1st.

"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."

Lincoln has approximately 1,633 students currently enrolled at its three Connecticut campuses, located in East Windsor at 97 Newberry Road; in New Britain at 200 John Downey Drive; and in Shelton at 8 Progress Drive. Currently, 89% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.

"We're excited to start June on a high note by welcoming our students back," says Kevin Clark, President of the East Windsor campus. "Their health and safety, along with that of their families, our faculty and staff, continues to be our top priority. And with enhanced cleaning procedures and following CDC guidelines, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing, we know we're up to the challenge of assisting them in completing their training while promoting a health-focused learning environment."

"Connecticut, and all of New England, will need workers with the skill sets students are developing at Lincoln Tech," he adds. "We're proud to be able to play a part in the region's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis."

The campuses have played important roles in preparing students for careers across Connecticut, and all of New England, for decades – the New Britain campus since 1940, the East Windsor campus since 1979, and the Shelton campus since 2003. Together they offer hands-on career training programs in the Auto-Diesel, Allied Health, and Culinary Arts industries, along with several skilled trades such as HVAC, Electrical and Welding. Certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.

The Connecticut campuses have an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:

Automotive Technology – More than 9,000 auto technicians are projected to be hired in Connecticut by 2028*.

* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2018-2028. Salary information is based on 2018 entry-level, hourly rates for workers in these fields and can be found at www.careeronestop.org. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

