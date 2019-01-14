Lincoln Electric : Appoints Geoffrey P. Allman to Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

14 January 2019



CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) ('Company'), announced today that Geoffrey P. Allman will serve as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development , effective immediately. In this role, Allman will oversee global strategic planning as well as mergers and acquisitions for the Company and will continue to report to Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

'Geoff has demonstrated a strong track record of creating long-term value for the Company,' said Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. 'His deep financial and operational experience will make him a significant contributor to Lincoln Electric's strategic initiatives in the future.'

Allman began his career at Lincoln Electric in 1997 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility in Internal Audit, Accounting, and Finance. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller responsible for global finance functions, external financial reporting and internal control infrastructure. Prior to joining Lincoln Electric , Allman was an auditor at Price Waterhouse. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from St. Bonaventure University and a master's degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He is a certified public accountant.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

