Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.    LECO

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. (LECO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lincoln Electric : Appoints Geoffrey P. Allman to Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:39pm EST

14 January 2019

[Attachment]
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) ('Company'), announced that Geoffrey P. Allman will serve as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, effective immediately.

(click photo for high-res image)

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) ('Company'), announced today that Geoffrey P. Allman will serve as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development , effective immediately. In this role, Allman will oversee global strategic planning as well as mergers and acquisitions for the Company and will continue to report to Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

'Geoff has demonstrated a strong track record of creating long-term value for the Company,' said Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. 'His deep financial and operational experience will make him a significant contributor to Lincoln Electric's strategic initiatives in the future.'

Allman began his career at Lincoln Electric in 1997 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility in Internal Audit, Accounting, and Finance. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller responsible for global finance functions, external financial reporting and internal control infrastructure. Prior to joining Lincoln Electric , Allman was an auditor at Price Waterhouse. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from St. Bonaventure University and a master's degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He is a certified public accountant.

About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact
Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbe1728b-d6c4-4bc6-808e-aff932197ed3

Source: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS,
03:39pLINCOLN ELECTRIC : Appoints Geoffrey P. Allman to Senior Vice President, Strateg..
PU
01/11LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Appoints Gabriel Bruno to Executive Vice President, Finance
AQ
01/11LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Appoints Geoffrey P. Allman to Senior Vice President, Strateg..
AQ
01/10Lincoln Electric Appoints Gabriel Bruno to Executive Vice President, Finance
GL
01/10Lincoln Electric Appoints Geoffrey P. Allman to Senior Vice President, Strate..
GL
01/10LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Appoints Geoffrey P. Allman to Senior Vice President, Strateg..
AQ
01/03LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Acquires Soldering Business from Worthington Industries
AQ
01/02LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
01/02Lincoln Electric Acquires Soldering Business from Worthington Industries
GL
2018LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 052 M
EBIT 2018 420 M
Net income 2018 277 M
Debt 2018 251 M
Yield 2018 1,94%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 5 313 M
Chart LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 96,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher L. Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent K. Petrella Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michele R. Kuhrt Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
David H. Gunning Lead Independent Director
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.4.55%5 277
FANUC CORP6.91%33 118
ATLAS COPCO6.15%30 608
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES2.49%28 097
INGERSOLL-RAND4.09%23 190
SMC CORP7.75%21 508
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.