Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.    LECO

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(LECO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/15 04:00:00 pm
88.44 USD   +1.31%
04:31pLincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend
GL
02/14LINCOLN ELECTRIC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:31pm EST

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market.  Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.  For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

lincoln logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS,
04:31pLincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend
GL
02/14LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/14LINCOLN ELECTRIC : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
02/12LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Announces Senior Management Promotions
AQ
02/11LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Announces Senior Management Promotions
AQ
02/11LINCOLN ELECTRIC : to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
AQ
02/08Lincoln Electric to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
GL
01/15Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Resu..
GL
01/15Lincoln Electric Schedules 2019 Shareholders Meeting
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 154 M
EBIT 2019 461 M
Net income 2019 339 M
Debt 2019 268 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 16,75
P/E ratio 2020 15,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capitalization 5 700 M
Chart LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 95,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher L. Mapes Director
Vincent K. Petrella Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michele R. Kuhrt Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
David H. Gunning Lead Independent Director
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.12.16%5 700
FANUC CORP20.68%34 793
ATLAS COPCO19.50%32 562
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES17.05%32 266
INGERSOLL-RAND14.80%25 362
SMC CORP21.71%23 866
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.