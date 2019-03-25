Log in
Lincoln Electric : HyperFill solution from Lincoln Electric takes high deposition welding to the next level

0
03/25/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

25 March 2019

Innovative twin-wire design maximizes productivity with minimal system changes

[Attachment]
Lincoln Electric® introduces HyperFill™, a patent pending twin-wire GMAW welding solution that revolutionizes high deposition welding.

(click photo for high-res image)

Cleveland - Lincoln Electric® introduces HyperFill™, a patent pending twin-wire GMAW welding solution that revolutionizes high deposition welding. Developed for semi-automatic or robotic applications, HyperFill increases the usable deposition rate compared to traditional single-wire GMAW while delivering improved weld quality and puddle stability. Due to its innovative twin-wire design, HyperFill is able to utilize two smaller diameter wires to produce a larger weld droplet and arc cone. In return, this generates a large weld puddle that is easier to manage and control, allowing operators on average to increase usable deposition rates up to 50% over traditional single-wire processes. The innovative design of HyperFill also redefines the use of twin-wire GMAW. Unlike traditional twin-wire processes, which typically require dual power sources or dual contact tips, HyperFill uses a single power source, feeder, gun liner and contact tip. This allows operations to improve weld deposition without the burden of a complex system set-up - allowing for maximum productivity with minimal implementation costs. For more information on how you can take your deposition rates to the next level, visit http://www.lincolnelectric.com/hyperfill Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 63 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 23 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:19:05 UTC
