Lincoln Electric : HyperFill solution from Lincoln Electric takes high deposition welding to the next level

25 March 2019
Innovative twin-wire design maximizes productivity with minimal system changes
Lincoln Electric®
introduces HyperFill™, a patent pending twin-wire GMAW welding solution that revolutionizes high deposition welding.
Cleveland - Lincoln Electric® introduces HyperFill™, a patent pending twin-wire GMAW welding solution that revolutionizes high deposition welding. Developed for semi-automatic or robotic applications, HyperFill increases the usable deposition rate compared to traditional single-wire GMAW while delivering improved weld quality and puddle stability. Due to its innovative twin-wire design, HyperFill is able to utilize two smaller diameter wires to produce a larger weld droplet and arc cone. In return, this generates a large weld puddle that is easier to manage and control, allowing operators on average to increase usable deposition rates up to 50% over traditional single-wire processes. The innovative design of HyperFill also redefines the use of twin-wire GMAW. Unlike traditional twin-wire processes, which typically require dual power sources or dual contact tips, HyperFill uses a single power source, feeder, gun liner and contact tip. This allows operations to improve weld deposition without the burden of a complex system set-up - allowing for maximum productivity with minimal implementation costs. For more information on how you can take your deposition rates to the next level, visit http://www.lincolnelectric.com/hyperfill
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 63 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 23 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com
