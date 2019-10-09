Log in
Lincoln Electric : Introduces its Newest Product Line—CarbonElite™ Arc Gouging Carbons

10/09/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

09 October 2019

Now available in four different electrode types and 17 dimensions


[Attachment]
Lincoln Electric has launched a product line of premium arc gouging carbon electrodes. The CarbonElite™ Arc Gouging Carbons are made of a proprietary composition to deliver consistent, high efficiency metal removal.

(click photo for high-res image)
Cleveland -
Lincoln Electric has launched a product line of premium arc gouging carbon electrodes. The CarbonElite™ Arc Gouging Carbons are made of a proprietary composition to deliver consistent, high efficiency metal removal. The introduction of the CarbonElite product line marks the first time Lincoln Electric will offer arc gouging carbons within the United States and Canada. The CarbonElite arc gouging product line offers four types of carbons for use in numerous semi-automatic or automatic applications:
  • Pointed: Versatile multi-purpose round gouging electrode.
  • Jointed: Round electrode with male and female ends to eliminate stub loss.
  • Flat: Rectangle shape for close-tolerance metal removal and/or to create rectangle grooves.
  • Hollow: Round electrode with hollow core to allow faster travel speeds without sacrificing groove depth.
CarbonElite electrodes are ideal for a variety of fabrication applications including the removal of defective welds, preparing joints for welding, severing, pad washing and beveling. They offer distinct performance advantages:
  • Consistent melt-off rate: Optimized composition maximizes metal removal while maintaining an efficient melt-off rate to control usage.
  • Excellent arc stability: Dense copper coating provides consistent conductivity for smoother, more uniform groove profiles.
  • Controlled heat generation: Unique graphite and copper composition helps control heat generation to limit inefficient melt off rates, which in-turn can lower costs.
For more information about Lincoln Electric's CarbonElite Arc Gouging Carbons, visit www.lincolnelectric.com/carbon-elite. Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries, and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 150 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

# # #

Pkg. 817
Media contacts: Melissa Gutschmidt - mgutschmidt@fallscommunications.com or 216.696.0229 Greg Coleman - greg_coleman@lincolnelectric.com or 216.383.2462

Members of the media may access this release, register for RSS communication and more at newsroom.lincolnelectric.com.

Disclaimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 17:45:04 UTC
