Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.    LECO

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. (LECO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Third Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

CLEVELAND, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, October 25, 2018 prior to market open. An investor conference call and webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day. 

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations home page at http://ir.lincolnelectric.com. Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. Investors who are unable to access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and should use confirmation code 1636717. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. 

A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 63 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 23 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: (216) 383-2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

lincoln logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS,
10:31pLincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Third Quarter 2018 Results
GL
09/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Free Research Report as Lincoln’s Net Sales Su..
AC
07/28LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Promotes David J. Nangle to Executive Vice President
AQ
07/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/27LINCOLN ELECTRIC : Promotes David J. Nangle to Executive Vice President
AQ
07/23LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
07/23LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/23LINCOLN ELECTRIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Cintas, Lincoln Electric To Lead 10 Dividend Increases In October 
08/07A Better Quarter From Colfax, But Plenty Of Work Still To Do 
07/25Heavy Machinery Supporting Good Growth At Lincoln Electric 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/23Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) CEO Chris Mapes on Q2 2018 Results - E.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 111 M
EBIT 2018 423 M
Net income 2018 287 M
Debt 2018 222 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 21,73
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 6 167 M
Chart LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher L. Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent K. Petrella Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michele R. Kuhrt Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
David H. Gunning Lead Independent Director
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.3.32%6 167
FANUC CORP-20.59%39 006
ATLAS COPCO AB-4.23%34 503
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.12%30 813
INGERSOLL-RAND17.06%25 613
PARKER HANNIFIN-7.10%24 550
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.