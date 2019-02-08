Log in
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. (LECO)
Lincoln Electric to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/08/2019

CLEVELAND, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference being held in Miami on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at http://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

