Lincoln Electric to Present at the Stifel Virtual 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

05/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

CLEVELAND, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Stifel’s Virtual 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 475 M - -
Net income 2020 171 M - -
Net Debt 2020 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 4 946 M 4 946 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 59,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 80,29 $
Last Close Price 83,28 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Lee Mapes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Bruno Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Matthews Senior VP-Technology, Research & Development
G. Russell Lincoln Independent Director
Kathryn Jo Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC.-13.90%4 946
ATLAS COPCO AB2.30%47 188
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.76%39 851
FANUC CORPORATION-5.48%35 207
SMC CORPORATION8.11%35 100
FASTENAL COMPANY9.72%23 130
