LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC.

(LMG)
Lincoln Gold Mining : Update on Annual General Meeting May 21, 2020

05/12/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

VANCOUVER - May 12, 2020. Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ('Lincoln' or the 'Company') (TSXV: LMG) reports that the Information Circular and all proxy-related materials have been sent to all registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') to be held at 10:00 am Pacific Daylight Time ('PDT') on Thursday May 21, 2020.

As permitted by the Company's Articles, and in accordance with the recommendations of public health officials, the Company will not hold a physical meeting, but will now hold the Meeting by teleconference.

Registered shareholders and proxy holders are invited to attend the Meeting as follows:

Teleconference
Toll-Free: 1-888-359-7806 (you will be connected to the conference Meeting service, then enter the passcode below)
Passcode: 156643

Non-registered shareholders may attend the Meeting as guests but are not legally permitted to vote. Please contact Tyler Mah, Relationship Manager, of Computershare Trust Company of Canada at tyler.mah@computershare.com or 604-661-9472 by 10:00 am PDT on Tuesday May 19, 2020 to confirm your attendance and eligibility to vote.

We highly encourage you to complete and submit your proxy forms/voting instruction forms. Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00AM (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The conference facilities will be open starting at 9:45 PDT on May 21, 2020, in order for registered shareholders and proxy holders to register with Computershare's representative, who will be acting as the scrutineer for the Meeting.

The Company looks forward to hosting the Meeting and wishes all shareholders the best of health in these unprecedented times.

About Lincoln

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the USFS to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development and production.

Lincoln holds its interests in these projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp. and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

For more information, please contact Paul Saxton, President and CEO of the Company.

On behalf of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton
President and CEO, Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Tel: (604) 688-7377
Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Meeting, the permitting process, future production of Pine Grove Gold Project, budget and timing estimates, the Company's working capital and financing opportunities and statements regarding the exploration and mineralization potential of the Company's properties, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Lincoln's expectations include fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Lincoln does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Disclaimer

Lincoln Gold Mining Corporation published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 22:14:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fredrick Saxton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Attaway Chief Operating Officer & VP-Operations
Eugene Beukman Chief Financial Officer
Andrew F. B. Milligan Independent Director
Ronald Alan Coombes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC.0.00%1
BHP GROUP-1.85%95 382
RIO TINTO PLC-18.41%76 627
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-34.31%21 735
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.51%17 043
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC38.74%9 652
