Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Lincoln Minerals Limited    LML   AU000000LML2

LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED

(LML)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/17
0.003 AUD   --.--%
07:38pLINCOLN MINERALS : Final Director's Interest Notice - S Matarazzo
PU
01/20LINCOLN MINERALS : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2019
PU
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Director Resignation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lincoln Minerals : Final Director's Interest Notice - S Matarazzo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Lincoln Minerals Limited

ABN

50 050 117 023

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Salvatore Giuseppe MATARAZZO

Date of last notice

15 August 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

18 March 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Lincoln Minerals Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 23:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED
07:38pLINCOLN MINERALS : Final Director's Interest Notice - S Matarazzo
PU
01/20LINCOLN MINERALS : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2019
PU
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Director Resignation
PU
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Managing Director
AQ
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Managing Director
PU
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Quarterly Activities Report Period Ending September 2019
AQ
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report September 2019
PU
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Initial Director's Interest Notice - S Matarazzo
PU
2019LINCOLN MINERALS : Director Appointment
PU
More news
Chart LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lincoln Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Salvatore Matarazzo Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Teng Hui Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
Jaroslaw K. Kopias Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kee Guan Saw Non-Executive Director
Johnson Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED-40.00%1
BHP GROUP-27.52%78 332
RIO TINTO PLC-24.64%69 331
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-40.19%19 187
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.70%14 228
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-3.64%6 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group