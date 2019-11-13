Lincoln Minerals : Managing Director

14 November 2019

The Manager

ASX Announcements

Dear Sir,

Lincoln Managing Director

The Board of Lincoln Minerals Limited (ASX Code: LML) is pleased to announce that Mr Salvatore (Sam) Matarazzo, appointed to the board of the Company as non-executive director on 14 August 2019, has been appointed as Managing Director.

Mr Matarazzo has over 36 years' experience in the Financial Services industry, is MBA qualified and has a strong commercial and strategic approach to business. Mr Matarazzo will seek to drive Lincoln forward by supporting current exploration activities and assess any related potential opportunities for the Company.

The Board welcomes the new role for Mr Matarazzo's appointment to assist in driving the commercial and business capabilities of Lincoln.

Yours truly,

Mr James Zhang

Non-Executive Chairman

Key Terms of Employment Position: Managing Director Commencement date: 14 November 2019 Remuneration: $131,400pa, including statutory superannuation Term: To 30 November 2020, extendable upon mutual agreement Termination: One month notice by the Company or employee

