LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED

LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED

(LML)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/12
0.005 AUD   -16.67%
05:40pLINCOLN MINERALS : Managing Director
PU
10/23LINCOLN MINERALS : Quarterly Activities Report Period Ending September 2019
AQ
10/22LINCOLN MINERALS : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report September 2019
PU
Lincoln Minerals : Managing Director

11/13/2019 | 05:40pm EST

14 November 2019

The Manager

ASX Announcements

Dear Sir,

Lincoln Managing Director

The Board of Lincoln Minerals Limited (ASX Code: LML) is pleased to announce that Mr Salvatore (Sam) Matarazzo, appointed to the board of the Company as non-executive director on 14 August 2019, has been appointed as Managing Director.

Mr Matarazzo has over 36 years' experience in the Financial Services industry, is MBA qualified and has a strong commercial and strategic approach to business. Mr Matarazzo will seek to drive Lincoln forward by supporting current exploration activities and assess any related potential opportunities for the Company.

The Board welcomes the new role for Mr Matarazzo's appointment to assist in driving the commercial and business capabilities of Lincoln.

Yours truly,

Mr James Zhang

Non-Executive Chairman

Key Terms of Employment

Position:

Managing Director

Commencement date:

14 November 2019

Remuneration:

$131,400pa, including statutory superannuation

Term:

To 30 November 2020, extendable upon mutual agreement

Termination:

One month notice by the Company or employee

Disclaimer

Lincoln Minerals Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 22:39:01 UTC
