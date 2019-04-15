Lincoln Minerals : Change to Company Details

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT ASX:LML

16 April 2019

Change to Company Details

Lincoln Minerals Limited (ASX: LML) wishes to advise that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, as of 16 April 2019 the Company's office and contact details have changed. The Company's new details are listed below:

Registered office and Suite 1, Level 1, 852-858 Glenferrie Road, principal place of business Hawthorn, Victoria 3122 Telephone +61 3 9191 4007 Facsimile No longer used

Mr James Zhang

Non-Executive Chairman