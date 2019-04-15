Lincoln Minerals : Change to Company Details

16 April 2019
Change to Company Details
Lincoln Minerals Limited (ASX: LML) wishes to advise that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, as of 16 April 2019 the Company's office and contact details have changed. The Company's new details are listed below:
|
Registered office and
|
Suite 1, Level 1, 852-858 Glenferrie Road,
|
principal place of business
|
Hawthorn, Victoria 3122
|
Telephone
|
+61 3 9191 4007
|
Facsimile
|
No longer used
Mr James Zhang
Non-Executive Chairman
