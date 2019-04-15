Log in
LINCOLN MINERALS LTD

(LML)
04/15
0.007 AUD   +16.67%
Lincoln Minerals : Change to Company Details

04/15/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX:LML

16 April 2019

Change to Company Details

Lincoln Minerals Limited (ASX: LML) wishes to advise that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, as of 16 April 2019 the Company's office and contact details have changed. The Company's new details are listed below:

Registered office and

Suite 1, Level 1, 852-858 Glenferrie Road,

principal place of business

Hawthorn, Victoria 3122

Telephone

+61 3 9191 4007

Facsimile

No longer used

Mr James Zhang

Non-Executive Chairman

Disclaimer

Lincoln Minerals Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 03:47:04 UTC
