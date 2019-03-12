Lincoln Minerals : Half Year Report

ABN 50 050 117 023

DIRECTORS' REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Directors present their report together with the consolidated interim financial statements of Lincoln Minerals Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (the Group) for the half year ended 31 December 2018 together with the Auditor's review report thereon.

DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half year are:

Name Period of directorship Non-executive James T Zhang Appointed 17 February 2016, Chairman since 24 October 2017 Eddie LY Pang Appointed 1 December 2013 Kee G Saw Appointed 22 February 2018 Haifeng Zhu Appointed 30 May 2018 Johnson Zhang Appointed 30 May 2018

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Lincoln Minerals Limited is a diversified ASX-listed and South Australian-focused mineral exploration and development company looking to deliver the transition to maiden graphite mining production following the achievement of critical development and commercialisation milestones for its primary high grade graphite assets on Eyre Peninsula. The Company also owns and is advancing a pool of second tier assets across multiple mineral commodities on Eyre Peninsula, a proven mining jurisdiction in South Australia.

The Group made a loss after tax for the six months ended 31 December 2018 of $513,480 (2017: $804,472). In the six months to 31 December 2018, the Group capitalised $39,608 (2017: $999,519) of net exploration and evaluation expenditure and expensed $110,297 (2017: $104,579) of such expenditure. Interest income was $30,806 (2017: $14,704). Cash at the end of December 2018 was $2,123,525 (2017: $3,905,123).

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under s307C of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is included in this financial report and forms part of this Directors' Report.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors.

James Tenghui Zhang, Chairman

Auditor's Independence Declaration

To the Directors of Lincoln Minerals Limited

In accordance with the requirements of section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001, as lead auditor for the audit of Lincoln Minerals Limited for the year ended 31 December 2018, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

a no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the audit; and

b no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the audit.

GRANT THORNTON AUDIT PTY LTD

Chartered Accountants

J L Humphrey

Partner - Audit & Assurance

Adelaide, 13 March 2019

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

Note 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 $ $ Other income - 5,287 Corporate and administrative expenses 4 (431,977) (715,537) Exploration and evaluation expenditure impaired 5 (110,297) (104,579) Depreciation and amortisation (2,012) (3,425) Gain / (Loss) on Sale of Asset - (922) RESULTS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (544,286) (819,176) Finance income 30,806 14,704 NET FINANCE INCOME 30,806 14,704 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (513,480) (804,472) Income tax expense - - NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (513,480) (804,472) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY (513,480) (804,472) Basic and diluted loss per share (cents) (0.09) (0.16)

The accompanying notes form part of these consolidated interim financial statements

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

Contributed Equity Accumulated Total equity losses $ $ $ Balance at 1 July 2017 33,602,938 (26,220,873) 7,382,065 Total comprehensive loss for the period Other comprehensive income - - - Loss for the half year - (804,472) (804,472) Total comprehensive loss for the period - (804,472) (804,472) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognised directly in equity Rights Issue 3,664,000 - 3,664,000 Share issue expenses (26,536) - (26,536) Total transactions with owners 3,637,464 - 3,637,464 Balance at 31 December 2017 37,240,402 (27,025,345) 10,215,057 Balance at 1 July 2018 37,239,123 (27,462,182) 9,776,941 Total comprehensive loss for the period Other comprehensive income - - - Loss for the half year - (513,480) (513,480) Total comprehensive loss for the period - (513,480) (513,480) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognised directly in equity Capital raising activity - - - Share issue expenses - - - Total transactions with owners - - - Balance at 31 December 2018 37,239,123 (27,975,662) 9,263,461

The accompanying notes form part of these consolidated interim financial statements