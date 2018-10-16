Lincoln Minerals : Notice of 2018 AGM and Proxy Form 0 10/16/2018 | 05:23am CEST Send by mail :

LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED ACN 050 117 023 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING EXPLANATORY NOTES PROXY FORM Date of Meeting 28 November 2018 Time of Meeting 10:30am (AEDT) Place of Meeting Hunt & Hunt Lawyers Level 5, 114 William Street Melbourne, Victoria This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on 08 8682 3269. 1 LINCOLN MINERALS LIMITED ACN 050 117 023 NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Lincoln Minerals Ltd ("Company") will be held at the offices of Hunt & Hunt Lawyers at Level 5, 114 William Street, Melbourne, Victoria on Wednesday 28 November 2018 at 10:30am (AEDT). Members are encouraged to exercise their right to fully participate in the Meeting by asking questions on any matters of interest or concern with the Company's operations, irrespective of whether those matters are the subject of an agenda item. Members should refer to the accompanying Explanatory Notes for further information concerning agenda items set out below. ORDINARY BUSINESS Financial Report To receive and consider the Company's Financial Report including the Directors' Declaration for the year ended 30 June 2018 and the accompanying Directors' Report and Auditor's Report. Members who have elected to receive a copy of the Company's Financial Report will find a copy of it enclosed with this Notice. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following Resolution as a non-binding Resolution: "That the Remuneration Report that forms part of the annual financial report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018 be adopted for the purpose of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act." Note: Section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act provides that the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr James Zhang as a Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That Mr James Zhang, having retired automatically as a Director in accordance with clause 6.1 of the Constitution of the Company, being eligible, and having offered himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Kee Saw as a Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That Mr Kee Saw, having been appointed by the Board, retires as a Director in accordance with clause 9.2 of the Constitution of the Company, being eligible, and having offered himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 4 - Re-election of Dr Haifeng Zhu as a Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That Dr Haifeng Zhu, having been appointed by the Board, retires as a Director in accordance with clause 9.2 of the Constitution of the Company, being eligible, and having offered himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 5 - Re-election of Mr Johnson Zhang as a Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "That Mr Johnson Zhang, having been appointed by the Board, retires as a Director in accordance with clause 9.2 of the Constitution of the Company, being eligible, and having offered himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." Voting information, exclusions and prohibitions Voting prohibition statement in relation to Resolution 1 A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a) a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or

b) a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: a) the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or

b) the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: i) does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and ii) expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

Important information concerning proxy votes on resolution 1 The Corporations Act places certain restrictions on the ability of Key Management Personnel and their closely related parties to vote on the Resolutions connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of the Key Management Personnel. For these reasons, Shareholders who intend to vote by proxy should carefully consider the identity of their proxy and are encouraged to direct their proxy as to how to vote on all Resolutions. In particular, Shareholders who intend to appoint the Company's Chairman as their proxy (including an appointment by default) are encouraged to direct the Chairman as to how to vote on all Resolutions. If the Chairman of the Meeting is appointed, or taken to be appointed, as your proxy, you can direct the Chairman to vote for, against or abstain from voting on Resolution 1 by marking the box opposite the respective Resolution on the Proxy Form. You should direct the Chairman how to vote on this Resolution. However, if the Chairman of the Meeting is your proxy and you do not direct the Chairman how to vote in respect of Resolution 1 on the Proxy Form, you will be deemed to have directed and expressly authorised the Chairman to vote your proxy in favour of the relevant Resolution(s). This express authorisation acknowledges that the Chairman may vote your proxy even if: (a) Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member or members of the Key Management Personnel of the Company; and

(b) the Chairman has an interest in the outcome of Resolution 1 and that votes cast by the Chairman for this Resolution, other than as authorised proxy holder, will be disregarded because of that interest. Proxies and corporate representatives A Member who is entitled to vote at this Meeting may appoint a proxy who need not be a Member of the Company. For the convenience of Members a Proxy Form is enclosed. A Member who is entitled to cast more than one vote may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. In order to be valid the Proxy Form must be received by the Company at the address or facsimile number specified below, along with any power of attorney or certified copy of a power of attorney (if the Proxy Form is signed pursuant to a power of attorney), by no later than 48 hours before the Annual General Meeting (i.e. by no later than 10:30am (AEDT) on Monday 26 November 2018): Lincoln Minerals Limited c/- Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd GPO Box 242 MELBOURNE, VIC 3001 or facsimile: +61 3 9473 2555 or 1800 783 447 For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians), cast the Shareholder's vote online by visiting www.intermediaryonline.com. A Member who is a body corporate may appoint an individual as a representative to exercise all or any of the rights and privileges the body corporate may exercise at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to section 250D of the Corporations Act. Representatives will be required to present documentary evidence of their appointment on the day of the Meeting. DETERMINATION OF ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE For the purpose of the Corporations Act, the Company has determined that all Shares of the Company that are quoted Shares at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Monday 26 November 2018 will be taken, for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting, to be held by the persons who held them at that time. Only those persons will be entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting on 28 November 2018. QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS BY MEMBERS In accordance with the Corporations Act, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will allow a reasonable opportunity for Members at the Meeting to ask questions about, or make comments on, the management of the Company. Similarly, the Chairman will allow a reasonable opportunity for Members at the Meeting to ask questions of a representative of the Company's Auditor, Grant Thornton, relevant to the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the Financial Statements and the independence of the Auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit. Pursuant to the Corporations Act, Members may submit written questions to the Company's Auditor relevant to the content of the Auditor's report or the conduct of the audit of the annual financial report. If a Member wishes to submit such a question, please submit it to the Company no later than 5.00pm (AEDT) on 21 November 2018. The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will allow a reasonable opportunity at the Annual General Meeting for a representative of the Company's Auditor to answer any written questions submitted in accordance with the above procedure. If the Company's Auditor has prepared written answers to written questions, the Chairman may allow these to be tabled at the Meeting and such written answers will be available to Members as soon as practicable after the Meeting. By order of the Board Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kopias Company Secretary Melbourne, 26 September 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - EXPLANATORY NOTES Introduction The Explanatory Notes accompanying this Notice of Annual General Meeting are incorporated in and comprise part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting, and should be read in conjunction with this Notice of Annual General Meeting. These Explanatory Notes set out information in connection with the business to be considered at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Lincoln Minerals Ltd ("Company") which will be held the offices of Hunt & Hunt Lawyers at Level 5, 114 William Street, Melbourne, Victoria on Wednesday 28 November 2018 at 10:30am (AEDT). These Explanatory Notes should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Notice of Meeting and is a brief explanation of Resolutions 1 to 5. All Resolutions are Ordinary Resolutions. They are all separate Resolutions and in no way dependent on each other. Terms defined in the Notice of Annual General Meeting have the same meaning in these Explanatory Notes. The Directors recommend members read these Explanatory Notes in full before making any decision in relation to the Resolutions to be considered at the AGM. Resolution 1: Remuneration Report The Remuneration Report is set out in the Directors' Report within the 2018 Annual Report that is available on the Company's website at http://www.lincolnminerals.com.au/asxreports.php.The Remuneration Report sets out the Company's remuneration arrangements for Directors and the Company's Key Management Personnel. Pursuant to section 250R (2) of the Corporations Act, a Resolution that the Remuneration Report be adopted must be put to the vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting. The vote on the proposed Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. However, the Board will take the outcome of the vote into consideration when reviewing remuneration practices and policies. Under changes to the Corporations Act, if 25% or more of the votes that are cast are voted against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive AGM's, then Members will be required to vote at the second of those AGMs on a Resolution ("Spill Resolution") that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Company's Directors (except the Managing Director) must stand for re-election. At the 2017 AGM, the Company's remuneration report for the financial year ended 30 June 2017 did not receive a "no" vote of 25 per cent or more, having been passed with approximately 82% of the votes cast being cast in favour of the adoption of the remuneration report. The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will allow a reasonable opportunity for Members to ask questions about, or make comments on, the Remuneration Report. The Directors believe that the Company's remuneration policies and structures are appropriate relative to the size of the Company and its business. Board Recommendation: The Board, while noting that each Director has a personal interest in their own remuneration from the Company, recommends that Members vote in favour of Resolution 1. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all undirected proxies in favour of the Remuneration Report. Proxy restrictions If you elect to appoint a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party as a proxy, then you must direct the proxy how they are to vote. Undirected proxies granted to these persons will not be included in any vote on Resolution 1. If you elect to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, you do not need to direct the Chairman how you wish him to exercise your vote on Resolution 1. However if you do not direct the Chairman how to vote, the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise your proxy in accordance with Chairman's stated intention above to vote all undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1, even though Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of Key Management Personnel. If your proxy is not a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party, then you do not need to direct your proxy how to vote.

Permalink

Disclaimer
Lincoln Minerals Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 03:22:01 UTC

