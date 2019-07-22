Lincoln Minerals : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report June 2019

Quarterly Activities Report

Period Ending June 2019

Lincoln Minerals Ltd (ASX:LML) ("Lincoln" or the "Company") continued to develop its business strategy to fund its 100% owned Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project and included high level corporate negotiations.

No significant exploration or development work was undertaken during the Quarter on Lincoln's other Eyre Peninsula tenements.

At 30 June 2019, Lincoln had $1.7 million in cash at bank.

Tenements

The status of all Exploration Licenses (ELs) as at 30 June 2019 which Lincoln Minerals is the Licencee is shown in the following tenement schedule and map. All EL's are current to 2019 and three tenements are currently being renewed. No tenements were relinquished during the Quarter.

Lincoln Minerals holds exploration rights to South Australian lease holdings totalling 1,988 km2, all located on Eyre Peninsula, with 1,836 km2 100% owned. The Dutton River, Mount Hill and Uno tenements (EL's 5556, 6024 & 5523 respectively) are in the renewal process.

Tenement Schedule