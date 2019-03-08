Log in
LINCOLN MINING CORP

(LMG)
Lincoln Mining : Announces a Director Resignation

03/08/2019 | 08:00pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia - Lincoln Mining Corporation, TSX-V: LMG ('Lincoln' or the 'Company') reports that Mr. Kevin Nishi, CA, has tendered his resignation as a Director of the Company. The reason for Mr. Nishi's resignation is to avoid a potential conflict of interest that may arise from the Company's recent announcement of an option and joint venture agreement related to the Oro Cruz property (see news release dated March 4, 2019).

The Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Nishi for his invaluable contribution and service to the Company over the past five years and is was a pleasure working with him. The Company looks forward to the potential of working with Mr. Nishi again and we wish him continued success.

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company, with interests in the development-stage Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both are Nevada corporations. For further information, please contact Paul Saxton at 604-688-7377, or visit the Company's website at www.lincolnmining.com.

On behalf of Lincoln Mining Corporation

'Paul Saxton'

Paul Saxton, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Disclaimer

Lincoln Mining Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 00:59:07 UTC
