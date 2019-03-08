Lincoln Mining : Announces a Director Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia - Lincoln Mining Corporation, TSX-V: LMG ('Lincoln' or the 'Company') reports that Mr. Kevin Nishi, CA, has tendered his resignation as a Director of the Company. The reason for Mr. Nishi's resignation is to avoid a potential conflict of interest that may arise from the Company's recent announcement of an option and joint venture agreement related to the Oro Cruz property (see news release dated March 4, 2019).

The Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Nishi for his invaluable contribution and service to the Company over the past five years and is was a pleasure working with him. The Company looks forward to the potential of working with Mr. Nishi again and we wish him continued success.

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company, with interests in the development-stage Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both are Nevada corporations. For further information, please contact Paul Saxton at 604-688-7377, or visit the Company's website at www.lincolnmining.com.

