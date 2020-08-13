Actions Speak Louder: Lincoln Financial Group Takes Steps to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment

Lives, Communities and the Environment Impacted by Lincoln Financial Actions

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) today released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, The Power of Action: Louder Than Words, highlighting the company’s significant and ongoing contributions to improving the well-being of its employees, customers and communities.

The firm’s annual CSR report, which covers activities from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019, describes Lincoln’s strategy, actions and achievements in the areas of corporate philanthropy, environmental sustainability and responsible business practices, and features many Lincoln employees and their personal stories.

“Now more than ever, as we all face new challenges in 2020, Lincoln remains steadfast in our commitment to taking action with strength, courage, integrity, respect and optimism, both inside and outside of our organization,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “Actions lead to impact, and I am so proud of our incredible employees for their work to make a positive impact in the lives of others each and every day.”

Highlights of Lincoln Financial’s 2019 CSR report include:

Donated about $9 million to local nonprofits in its communities, alongside thousands of employee volunteer hours.

Helped more than 575,000 children and teenagers get the support they needed to do well in school through contributions to nonprofit education organizations.

Donated more than $1 million to United Way through employee contributions, for the seventh consecutive year, and participated in the annual United Way Days of Caring events across our communities.

Significantly reduced energy use in a continued journey of environmental stewardship.

Continued commitment to developing and supporting women, who make up 61% of Lincoln’s workforce, hold 50% of all management positions and represent 27% of the board of directors, hosting an internal Women’s Leadership Summit.

Continued to advance a culture driven by diversity and inclusion, fostering an environment in which multiple perspectives, varied skill sets, creative insights, diverse backgrounds and different abilities are valued – through the work of employee-led Business Resource Groups and enterprise-wide diversity & inclusion practices.

Launched the Autism2Work program, an initiative designed to successfully attract, and ultimately hire, a more neurodiverse workforce.

program, an initiative designed to successfully attract, and ultimately hire, a more neurodiverse workforce. Received a 100% rating on the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index and was named among Forbes Best Employers for Women, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes JUST 100 and Forbes America’s Best Large Employers.

“Our corporate responsibility strategy has always focused on empowering and engaging our employees, investing in our communities and turning everyday actions into opportunities to care for people and the environment,” said Nancy Rogers, president of the Lincoln Financial Foundation and senior vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability. “Lincoln employees do not simply talk about responsibility and commitment — they continually demonstrate how seemingly small steps can lead to big results and important changes. I am inspired by their actions to work towards a greater good daily.”

When a company acts with integrity and does the right thing – it makes a difference for the organization, its customers, its communities, and overwhelmingly, its employees. In a 2020 study of employed U.S. adults conducted by Lincoln Financial Group, 65% of employed U.S. adults say they look for information about a company’s commitment to doing the right thing for its communities, its employees or the environment when they are seeking new job opportunities. And when it comes time to accept or decline a job offer, 80% say a company’s commitment to always acting with integrity is very important. Further, 40% of employed U.S. adults say they would turn down their dream job if they weren’t sure of an employer’s commitment to doing the right thing for its communities, its employees or the environment.

