Lincoln Financial Group : Announces the Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company”) today announced that, pursuant to its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for its 6.15% Senior Notes due 2036 (the “6.15% Notes”) and its 4.85% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “4.85% Notes”, and together with the 6.15% Notes, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes) up to an aggregate purchase price of $150 million (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), and in the case of the 4.85% Notes, up to the aggregate principal amount set forth in the table below, approximately $167 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 23, 2019 (the “Early Tender Deadline”).

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the Offer, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline:

Title of Security CUSIP

Number Principal

Amount

Outstanding Series Cap

(Principal

Amount) Acceptance

Priority

Level Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered 6.15% Senior Notes due

2036 534187AR0 $348,000,000 N/A 1 $105,483,000 4.85% Senior Notes due

2021 534187BB4 $300,000,000 $50,000,000 2 $61,832,000

As previously announced, the Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 12, 2019 (the “Offer to Purchase”)) for each series of Notes will be determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on August 26, 2019, as described in the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal”). Holders of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline will be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, which includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered by such holders and accepted for purchase by the Company. Accrued interest up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date (as defined below) will be paid in cash on all Notes accepted for purchase by the Company. The principal amount of each series of Notes that will be accepted for purchase by the Company and the proration factor, if any, will be announced following the determination of the Total Consideration.

The settlement date for the Notes accepted by the Company in connection with the Early Tender Deadline is expected to be August 27, 2019 (the “Early Settlement Date”).

Although the Offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 9, 2019, the Company does not expect to accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline.

The Company reserves the absolute right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any or all conditions to the Offer; (ii) extend or terminate the Offer; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount and/or increase, decrease or eliminate the Series Cap without extending the Early Tender Deadline or the Withdrawal Deadline (as defined in the Offer to Purchase); or (iv) otherwise amend the Offer in any respect.

As previously announced, the Company has determined that the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) was satisfied upon the closing of its offering of 3.050% Senior Notes due 2030 on August 19, 2019.

Information Relating to the Offer

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint lead dealer managers for the Offer. The information agent and tender agent for the Offer is Global Bondholder Services Corp. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and related offering materials are available by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corp. at (866) 470-3800 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers). Questions regarding the Offer should be directed to Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll free), BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at (212) 841-3059 (collect) or (888) 210-4358 (toll-free) or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-8553 (collect) or (866) 834-4666 (toll-free).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

About Lincoln Financial Group

