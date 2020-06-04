Log in
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
Lincoln Financial Group : Creates New Flexible Investment Solution for Small Business Retirement Plans

06/04/2020

Multi-Manager Leverages Extensive Investment Expertise to Provide Value for Participants

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) is making it easier for small business owners and the financial professionals who support them to meet participants’ needs by offering a new Multi-Manager solution built on Lincoln Variable Investment Product (LVIP) funds within the Lincoln DirectorSM program.

“We’re proud to build on our legacy of creating flexibility and choice for financial professionals and their plan sponsors,” said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, Retirement Plan Products & Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “And by leveraging our internal investment management expertise, we were able to develop this innovative solution that taps into the experience and knowledge of top asset managers from across the industry.”

Lincoln Director Multi-Manager gives plan sponsors access to more than 80 LVIP funds, with Lincoln Investment Advisors Corp. (LIAC) serving as the investment advisor. LIAC provides unbiased, third-party oversight over the selection of fund managers from a stable of experienced, industry-leading sub-advisory firms to provide day-to-day portfolio construction. Financial professionals and their clients can construct their investment lineup from the LVIP fund list, or they can choose to receive 3(38) fiduciary support from Morningstar Investment Management LLC to develop, monitor and update the portfolios on an ongoing basis. In addition, financial professionals have access to Lincoln Financial’s Client Investment Support team.

The Lincoln Director Multi-Manager funds also offer YourPath® Multi-Manager collective investment trust (CIT) portfolios. By offering multiple glide path options that take risk tolerance into consideration, YourPath CIT portfolios provide a more personalized target-date investment for retirement plan participants. The selection of these portfolios allows plan sponsors to offer participants conservative, moderate and growth glide paths developed by Morningstar Investment Management. Plus, they may be used as a plan’s Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA).

“With Director Multi-Manager and YourPath Multi-Manager, plan sponsors and financial professionals can create a customized program that builds on the personalized support we’re known for,” said Joe Mrozek, vice president, national sales manager for the Intermediary Retirement Plan Services division of Lincoln Financial Distributors. “These competitively priced solutions offer the flexibility to tailor lineups to an organization’s culture, investment philosophy and participant population.”

To learn more about this new solution, click here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $247 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3107304-053120


© Business Wire 2020
