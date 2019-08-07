Lincoln Financial Group : Mourns the Death of Board Member Isaiah Tidwell

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) Chairman of the Board Dr. William H. Cunningham today issued the following statement on the passing this weekend of Lincoln board of directors member Isaiah Tidwell.

“It was a privilege to serve with Isaiah on Lincoln’s board and we are all deeply saddened by his death. His wisdom and experience were invaluable, his contributions numerous, and his tireless leadership and support for diversity and inclusion were instrumental in making Lincoln a stronger, more successful company.”

“We share our deepest sympathies with Isaiah’s friends and family, including his wife Hellena,” added Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “For many years, Isaiah was a good friend, a trusted advisor and a strong advocate for our company, our employees, our shareholders and our customers. He will be greatly missed.”

Tidwell served as a board member since 2005. Previously he had a distinguished career at Wachovia Bank where he served in a variety of roles culminating as executive vice president and director of Wealth Management Operations in Georgia. He also previously served on the boards of Snyder’s-Lance Inc. and Harris Teeter Supermarkets and dedicated his time and leadership to several community and civic organizations.

About Lincoln Financial Group

