Lincoln Financial Group : Mourns the Death of Board Member Isaiah Tidwell

08/07/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) Chairman of the Board Dr. William H. Cunningham today issued the following statement on the passing this weekend of Lincoln board of directors member Isaiah Tidwell.

“It was a privilege to serve with Isaiah on Lincoln’s board and we are all deeply saddened by his death. His wisdom and experience were invaluable, his contributions numerous, and his tireless leadership and support for diversity and inclusion were instrumental in making Lincoln a stronger, more successful company.”

“We share our deepest sympathies with Isaiah’s friends and family, including his wife Hellena,” added Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “For many years, Isaiah was a good friend, a trusted advisor and a strong advocate for our company, our employees, our shareholders and our customers. He will be greatly missed.”

Tidwell served as a board member since 2005. Previously he had a distinguished career at Wachovia Bank where he served in a variety of roles culminating as executive vice president and director of Wealth Management Operations in Georgia. He also previously served on the boards of Snyder’s-Lance Inc. and Harris Teeter Supermarkets and dedicated his time and leadership to several community and civic organizations.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
