Lincoln Financial Group : Named a Forbes Best Employer for Women for Second Year in a Row

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that it has been named one of the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women for the second year in a row. The company ranks #68 among 300 employers on the list, and the achievement follows its recent inclusion on this year’s Forbes Best Employers in America list.

“The majority of employees at Lincoln Financial are women, and we are deeply committed to helping women – and all our employees – grow, thrive and succeed in their careers,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln Financial Group. “This recognition shows that our employees continue to celebrate Lincoln’s unique culture and unwavering commitment to their development and success. This makes us especially proud, and I would like to thank all of our company’s remarkable women for contributing to making Lincoln the kind of company deserving of this recognition!”

America’s Best Employers for Women have been chosen based on an independent survey from a vast sample of 40,000 U.S. employees, including 25,000 women, working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. In this second annual survey hosted by Statistica, respondents were asked about working conditions, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Female respondents were asked to rate the employers on parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. The final ranking reflects employers that both received the most recommendations and boast the most gender diverse boards and executive ranks.

“We empower and engage women to use their interests, perspective and experience to ensure Lincoln remains inclusive and relevant in our workplace, marketplace, and the communities in which we live and work,” said Allison Green, senior vice president, Diversity, Inclusion and Employee Engagement. “A key to remaining successful and competitive is our ability to attract, support, promote, and learn from our female talent at all levels of the organization. Understanding this and practicing it every day, we are very proud to be named a 2019 Forbes Best Employer for Women.”

Lincoln Financial’s commitment to its employees is further evidenced by other recent awards like the Forbes America’s Best Employers for 2019, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity for 2019, a perfect score on the 2019 CEI “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and a perfect score on the 2018 Disability Equality Index®. Additionally, Lincoln Financial is a leader in corporate social responsibility. More details on the benefits of working at Lincoln Financial can be found on their careers website.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

