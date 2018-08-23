Lincoln Financial Group : Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women List

Company Ranked in Top Third of Inaugural List

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that it has been named one of the 2018 Forbes Best Employers for Women. The company ranks #52 among 300 employers on the list, and the achievement follows its recent inclusion on this year’s Forbes Best Employers in America list.

“At Lincoln Financial, we strive for women to feel empowered to lead, inspired to learn, and driven to meet new challenges,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, chief people, place and brand officer for Lincoln Financial Group. “We are deeply committed to a positive workplace culture, one that provides solutions to help women take charge of their careers, as well as find balance for the things that matter most in their lives. We are so incredibly honored to receive this recognition, and I would like to thank all of our company’s amazing women for their many contributions that have led to Lincoln’s success!”

To determine the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista, which surveyed 40,000 Americans, 25,000 of them women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked about working conditions, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Female respondents were asked to rate the employers on parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. The final ranking reflects employers that both received the most recommendations and boast the most gender diverse boards and executive ranks.

“We have a vibrant workforce comprised of many unique perspectives to advance our position in the marketplace and provide support to our local communities,” said Allison Green, senior vice president, Diversity, Inclusion and Employee Engagement. “Women continue to provide the crucial insight, decision-making and results that solidify our position as an industry leader. Our women stand strong in enabling us to actualize Lincoln’s vision moving forward.”

Lincoln Financial’s commitment to its employees is further evidenced by other recent awards like the Forbes America’s Best Employers for 2018, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity for 2018, a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 CEI “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and a perfect score on the 2017 Disability Equality Index®. Additionally, Lincoln Financial is a leader in corporate social responsibility. More details on the benefits of working at Lincoln Financial can be found on their careers website.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $256 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2018, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

