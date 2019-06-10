Log in
Lincoln Financial Group : Names Ellen Duffy Senior Vice President and Head of Employment Law

06/10/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Ellen Duffy has been named senior vice president, head of Employment Law, effective today. Duffy will lead the Employment Law team, providing executive leadership, strategy and legal representation for all aspects of employment law, including labor, employment, and immigration as well as strategic counsel to senior leadership on human resources related law, such as diversity and inclusion, and discrimination and harassment prevention. Duffy will report directly to Leon Roday, Lincoln Financial’s executive vice president and general counsel, and will also serve on the company's Corporate Leadership Group.

“Ellen is an accomplished legal professional and strategic leader who brings an invaluable wealth of experience to our organization,” said Roday. “I am delighted that Ellen has joined Lincoln, and we look forward to her many contributions, most notably the leadership and oversight she will bring to our employment law practices.”

Duffy has nearly 30 years of experience in all aspects of labor and employment law. Most recently, she worked for Genworth Financial where she served as deputy general counsel, focused on labor and employment, for nearly 15 years. Prior to that, she was vice president, senior employment counsel at GE Financial Assurance. She was also a partner with LeClair Ryan and held various other leadership roles within the labor and employment space including the firm, Goodwin Procter, and the Equal Employment Advisory Council.

Duffy began her legal career as an intern for the Honorable William G. Young of U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. She earned her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and American Studies from Wellesley College.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-2575512-060719


© Business Wire 2019
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL21.91%38 253
