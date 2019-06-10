Lincoln Financial Group : Names Ellen Duffy Senior Vice President and Head of Employment Law

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Ellen Duffy has
been named senior vice president, head of Employment Law, effective
today. Duffy will lead the Employment Law team, providing executive
leadership, strategy and legal representation for all aspects of
employment law, including labor, employment, and immigration as well as
strategic counsel to senior leadership on human resources related law,
such as diversity and inclusion, and discrimination and harassment
prevention. Duffy will report directly to Leon Roday, Lincoln
Financial’s executive vice president and general counsel, and will also
serve on the company's Corporate Leadership Group.
“Ellen is an accomplished legal professional and strategic leader who
brings an invaluable wealth of experience to our organization,” said
Roday. “I am delighted that Ellen has joined Lincoln, and we look
forward to her many contributions, most notably the leadership and
oversight she will bring to our employment law practices.”
Duffy has nearly 30 years of experience in all aspects of labor and
employment law. Most recently, she worked for Genworth Financial where
she served as deputy general counsel, focused on labor and employment,
for nearly 15 years. Prior to that, she was vice president, senior
employment counsel at GE Financial Assurance. She was also a partner
with LeClair Ryan and held various other leadership roles within the
labor and employment space including the firm, Goodwin Procter, and the
Equal Employment Advisory Council.
Duffy began her legal career as an intern for the Honorable William G.
Young of U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. She
earned her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and a
Bachelor of Arts in Economics and American Studies from Wellesley
College.
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower
people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and
optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement,
insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their
lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against
long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln
Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation
(NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets
under management as of March 31, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a
committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices
including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and
FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and
inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best
Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for
Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent on both the Corporate
Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.
Follow us on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn,
and Instagram.
Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.
LCN-2575512-060719
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005385/en/