Lincoln Financial Group : Names Industry Veteran as Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Operations

Christopher Fleming brings 25 years of industry experience to Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Christopher Fleming has joined as senior vice president and head of Life & Annuity Operations. In this role, Fleming will focus on accelerating the company’s efforts to enhance the customer experience and continue to improve internal operating efficiency. He will report directly to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president Retirement Plan Services, head of Life & Annuity Operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005440/en/

Christopher Fleming, Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Operations, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

“Chris has deep, significant experience in the industry, and tremendous expertise in working with operations teams to build and maintain a model for the best customer experience,” said Ohl. “With his deep knowledge of all aspects of operations, specifically in life and annuities, Chris is an ideal leader to help foster growth and innovation.”

Fleming has more than 25 years’ industry experience. He joins Lincoln Financial from Fidelity & Guaranty Life, where he served as senior vice president, Operations and IT since 2011. Prior to that role, he was with ING for seven years. Earlier in his career, Fleming led business development and cost leadership at AIG and started his career at GE. Fleming earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Ohio State University and is based in Greensboro, NC.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.LFG.com.

LCN-2699040-082219

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005440/en/