LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(LNC)
Lincoln Financial Group :'s Will Fuller Named Industry Champion of Retirement Security by Insured Retirement Institute

09/10/2019

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Will Fuller, executive vice president and president of Annuities, Lincoln Financial Distributors and Lincoln Financial Network, was recognized by the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) as the recipient of their 2019 Industry Champion of Retirement Security award. The award honors individuals who work to enhance retirement security in the United States through advocacy, communication, education and other initiatives that help Americans plan for and protect their income in retirement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005773/en/

Will Fuller, EVP, president of Annuities, Lincoln Financial Distributors and Lincoln Financial Network, was recognized by the Insured Retirement Institute as the recipient of their 2019 Industry Champion of Retirement Security award. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud that the Insured Retirement Institute has recognized Will’s significant contributions to our industry on behalf of Lincoln,” said Dennis R. Glass, President & CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “For the past 115 years Lincoln has been committed to helping more Americans find protection and security in their retirement. This award is a testament to Will’s leadership and to the many other Lincoln employees who work to bring increased awareness to issues impacting retirement security for Americans.”

The IRI honored Fuller with this prestigious award for his contributions over a 25-year career in advancing retirement security and driving innovation and change across the industry. He has been an industry advocate for best interest regulation, with agencies including the Department of Labor (DOL), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to ensure the best possible outcome for the benefit of customers. In addition, he has played a leadership role in the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a non-profit organization focused on raising awareness on the importance of retirement income planning and protected income in retirement. A former board member of IRI and LL Global, Inc., the parent organization of LIMRA and LOMA, Fuller was the recipient of IRI’s 2014 Leadership Award for his contributions to the retirement income planning industry.

IRI’s Champions of Retirement Security Award was created in 2013 to recognize policymakers who have contributed significantly to advancing ideas and policies that enhance retirement security for all Americans. IRI has broadened the program in 2019 to recognize private sector individuals who have made valuable contributions toward expanding retirement security. Will Fuller is the first industry recipient of this award.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About The Insured Retirement Institute

The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, and distributors such as broker-dealers, banks and marketing organizations. IRI members account for more than 95 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the top 10 distributors of annuities ranked by assets under management, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org.


EPS Revisions
