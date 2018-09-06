Log in
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION (LNC)
09/06 05:30:49 pm
65.455 USD   -1.75%
05:01pLINCOLN FINANCI : to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Se..
BU
09/05BACK-TO-SCHOOL : Lincoln Financial Group Research Finds Half of Empl..
BU
09/05S&P 500 MOVERS : Hal, cnp
AQ
Lincoln Financial Group : to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Dennis R. Glass, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Glass will give a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live webcast and slide presentation will be available on the Lincoln Financial Investor Relations website at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $256 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2018, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 195 M
EBIT 2018 2 073 M
Net income 2018 1 674 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 8,55
P/E ratio 2019 7,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 14 435 M
Chart LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Lincoln National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 78,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis R. Glass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Cunningham Non-Executive Chairman
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION-13.33%14 268
AXA-11.06%61 875
PRUDENTIAL-10.23%57 566
METLIFE-8.37%45 892
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.27%41 179
AFLAC7.27%35 756
