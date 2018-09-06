Lincoln Financial Group : to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Live Webcast Available

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that Dennis R. Glass, president and chief executive officer of Lincoln Financial Group, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Glass will give a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session covering a variety of industry and company-specific topics.

The live webcast and slide presentation will be available on the Lincoln Financial Investor Relations website at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary streaming media software. A replay will be available for 30 days from the same link one hour after the webcast concludes.

