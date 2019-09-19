Log in
Lincoln Financial Group : to Report Third Quarter Earnings

09/19/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it will report its third quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings materials, including the third quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Statistical Supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lfg.com/investor after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be broadcast live through our website at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary streaming media software. To participate via phone, dial: (866) 394-4575 (U.S./Canada) or (678) 509-7536 (International). Ask for the Lincoln National Conference Call.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available by 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2019 at www.lfg.com/webcast. Audio replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2019 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2019. To access the re-broadcast, dial: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International). Enter conference code: 6548798.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $260 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women. Lincoln also earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
