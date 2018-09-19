Log in
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION (LNC)

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION (LNC)
Lincoln Financial Network : and BizEquity Sign Enterprise Strategic Partnership Agreement

09/19/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

New Relationship Leverages Lincoln’s National Footprint of Advisors and BizEquity’s Big Data to Better Serve Small Businesses

Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), today announced that it has entered into a new strategic partnership agreement with BizEquity, the world’s leading online provider of estimated business valuation big data. The partnership allows Lincoln and its independent advisors to access BizEquity’s database of businesses and valuation information – a critical part of Lincoln’s growing Strategic Alliances program to create new business opportunities for advisors and their practices. The partnership also aims to identify opportunities to increase the service and support that advisors can provide to small business owners, ensuring that they have the appropriate insurance coverage and financial planning design support they need to be more competitive in their respective markets.

“Our advisors are constantly looking for new ways to grow their business and expand their reach, particularly in the small business market,” said Wendy Boyd, vice president of Strategic Alliances for Lincoln Financial Network. “We believe BizEquity is an ideal partner for our advisors and our Strategic Alliances program, with best-in-class tools and resources to support business development and growth while also enabling our advisors to better serve small business owners and their unique needs for long-term success.”

BizEquity is the largest and only patented provider of estimated business valuations, distributing its cloud-based service through thousands of financial advisors to help better inform small businesses of their lending, insurance, and wealth management needs and potential.

“Research has shown that only one out of every 10 business owners has adequate insurance coverage, likely because they don’t know how much their shares in their private businesses are worth,” said Michael M. Carter, Founder & CEO of BizEquity. "We are excited to partner with Lincoln, one of the largest insurance and financial planning powerhouses in the U.S., to further our shared mission of helping and supporting the small business owner and entrepreneur marketplace and protecting business owners across America.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2018, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 8,900 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners, and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is the world’s leading provider of business valuation knowledge and big data. BizEquity has pre-valued over 33 million private businesses and distributes its patented cloud-based service through thousands of financial advisors to help better inform small businesses of their lending; insurance; and wealth management needs and potential. BizEquity is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania but has offices around the world in key markets such as London; Singapore; and Delhi. For more information, please visit: www.bizequity.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Randal J. Freitag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth S. Solon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric G. Johnson Independent Director
