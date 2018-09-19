Lincoln Financial Network : and BizEquity Sign Enterprise Strategic Partnership Agreement

Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate
of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), today announced that it has
entered into a new strategic partnership agreement with BizEquity, the
world’s leading online provider of estimated business valuation big
data. The partnership allows Lincoln and its independent advisors to
access BizEquity’s database of businesses and valuation information – a
critical part of Lincoln’s growing Strategic Alliances program to create
new business opportunities for advisors and their practices. The
partnership also aims to identify opportunities to increase the service
and support that advisors can provide to small business owners, ensuring
that they have the appropriate insurance coverage and financial planning
design support they need to be more competitive in their respective
markets.
“Our advisors are constantly looking for new ways to grow their business
and expand their reach, particularly in the small business market,” said
Wendy Boyd, vice president of Strategic Alliances for Lincoln Financial
Network. “We believe BizEquity is an ideal partner for our advisors and
our Strategic Alliances program, with best-in-class tools and resources
to support business development and growth while also enabling our
advisors to better serve small business owners and their unique needs
for long-term success.”
BizEquity is the largest and only patented provider of estimated
business valuations, distributing its cloud-based service through
thousands of financial advisors to help better inform small businesses
of their lending, insurance, and wealth management needs and potential.
“Research has shown that only one out of every 10 business owners has
adequate insurance coverage, likely because they don’t know how much
their shares in their private businesses are worth,” said Michael M.
Carter, Founder & CEO of BizEquity. "We are excited to partner with
Lincoln, one of the largest insurance and financial planning powerhouses
in the U.S., to further our shared mission of helping and supporting the
small business owner and entrepreneur marketplace and protecting
business owners across America.”
